Chargers' Justin Herbert Gets Brutally Honest About Chances He Plays Next Week vs Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert exited Sunday's 20-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter due to his ankle injury. Herbert was seen limping off the field and went into the medical tent. He came out of the tent but went to the bench and did not go back in the game.
Herbert had been dealing with the injury all week in practice and did not practice on either Wednesday or Friday. He was a limited participant on Thursday. The Chargers did not officially announce that Herbert would play against Pittsburgh until Sunday before the game.
Herbert ended up playing but then came out of the game because of the injury. Herbert said after the game that he tried to return but was unable to push off of his ankle.
“It’s a little sore - did everything I could to go back in there … but I couldn’t push off of it," Herbert said, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.
Before leaving the game, Herbert finished 12-18 for 125 yards and a 27-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Quentin Johnston. That touchdown proved to be the Chargers' lone touchdown of the day.
Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh added that he took Herbert out of the game after he saw him limping, and the team took precautionary measures.
After the game, Herbert was seen wearing a walking boot on his injured ankle. Herbert's status now remains in question heading into the Chargers' Week 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, a crucial divisional matchup for Los Angeles.
Herbert said after the loss that he's "hopeful" he'll be able to be ready to play next week, per Thiry.
The Chiefs have dominated the AFC West and NFL for the last five years. The Chiefs have won the division every season since 2016 and won three Super Bowls since 2020. Overtaking the Chiefs will be no easy feat, especially if the Chargers are missing their starting quarterback.
The Chargers will also hope to get offensive tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt, who both exited Sunday's game with apparent injuries. The losses of Slater and Alt led to the Steelers sacking the Chargers five times, and holding them to -5 yards during the second half.
