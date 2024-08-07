Chargers Players Not Available For Practice Revealed
The Los Angeles Chargers will be without 11 players during Wednesday's training camp practice, including quarterback Justin Herbert, defensive end Joey Bosa, wide receiver Ladd McConkey, running back Gus Edwards, linebacker Junior Colson, defensive backs Tony Jefferson and Cam Hart, tight ends Hayden Hurst, Will Dissly, and Ben Mason, and guard Jamaree Salyer, per The Athletic's Daniel Popper.
Herbert of course remains sidelined from practice as he deals with a plantar fascia injury in his foot that will cause him to miss multiple weeks of practice.
Rookie wide receiver McConkey left practice last Friday early with a trainer and has yet to return. He is working through an unspecified injury.
Bosa has also yet to return to practice after he left the Chargers' joint practice against the Rams on Sunday early for a hand/wrist injury.
Colson, who began training camp on the non-football illness list after undergoing appendicitis, is not ready to return to team practice yet. The rookie linebacker out of Michigan has primarily worked off to the side, including doing side drills in pads.
Salyer, who left practice with a trainer back on July 30, has yet to return. The third-year Charger has now missed over a week of camp.
Wednesday is the second consecutive day in which Chargers free agent tight end Hurst has not practiced, and the third for Mason.
Edwards, Hart, Jefferson, and Dissly were all able to practice Tuesday, but will miss this practice.
The good news for the Chargers is that safety Derwin James, running back Kimani Vidal, and offensive lineman Trey Pipkins have all returned to practice. Pipkins' return should alleviate many concerns for the offensive line.
The Chargers' All-Pro safety missed the last two practices after leading the secondary in a dominant effort against the Rams during Sunday's joint practice. James, the de facto leader of the secondary, will be an important face to have back at camp.
Rookie running back Vidal, the Chargers' sixth-round draft pick, returns to full practice for the first time since leaving early with trainers last Thursday. Vidal had worked off to the side during practice the last couple of days but finally made a full return Wednesday.
Lastly, Pipkins returns after not practicing since Friday, when he also exited early with trainers. Pipkins is expected to be one of the Chargers' five starting offensive linemen this season.
