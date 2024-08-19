Chargers' Justin Herbert Seen Practicing For First Time Since Injury
The Los Angeles Chargers had a bit of a scare when starting quarterback Justin Herbert suffered a plantar fascia injury in his right foot. He was in a walking boot for a few weeks and has yet to suit up for the preseason.
He also hasn't practiced since the injury either but that all changed on Monday. Herbert was seen practicing for the first time since July. Insider Daniel Popper posted a video of Herbert practicing on social media.
Herbert was always on track to play in Week 1 of the regular season but this is another great sign for his overall status. If he is able to put together a few weeks of practice before the real games start, it could severely help the Chargers out chemistry-wise.
It may take Herbert some time to fully get comfortable in the system, especially coming off the injury. But he has turned himself into one of the better signal-callers in the NFL for a reason.
His ability to adapt to different play styles and systems has been impressive over the years. Without Herbert, the Chargers quarterback play in the preseason has been fairly abysmal.
Backup Easton Stick hasn't performed up to standard, leaving some thought that a change could be coming. Getting Herbert back out on the field should help a lot of different things as he may be able to show Stick some things that he is doing wrong in games.
For the Chargers to have a successful first season under new head coach Jim Harbaugh, Herbert's health is of the utmost importance. The Bolts rely on him for a lot during games and without him, they are essentially lost.
Harbaugh will be counting on Herbert to run the new offensive system that he and offensive coordinator Greg Roman have put into place. His ability to throw the ball downfield at a high rate should help open up the running game for the Bolts.
The fear that Herbert puts into opposing defenses alone should open running lanes as teams will have to figure out how to scheme against this offense. Harbaugh-led teams typically have strong offenses and this version of the Chargers should be no different.
The Bolts open the season up at home against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 8. It will be a good first test for this group, potentially culminating in a divisional win if they can come out on top.
