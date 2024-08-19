Chargers' WR Exits Practice with Apparent Significant Injury
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver DJ Chark left practice early after grabbing his left hip flexor. He came up limping after opening play of 11 on 11 in practice.
The hope is that Chark will be okay but the Chargers may be cautious with him moving forward. The team can't afford to lose him for any extended amount of time but thankfully the regular season doesn't start for a few more weeks.
Chark signed with the Chargers this offseason as he looks to rebuild his value across the NFL. Last season, Chark played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, posting 35 catches for 525 yards and five touchdowns over 15 games.
The veteran wide receiver had a snap count of 29 for the Bolts this weekend against the Los Angeles Rams. He took one carry on the ground for three yards but wasn't targeted at all throughout his time on the field.
With the Chargers' overall lack of experience at the wide receiver position entering the season, Chark has been expected to be the veteran voice. If he is out due to injury, Los Angeles will need others to heavily step up their games.
The Chargers traded away star wide receiver Keenan Allen this offseason, as well as let go of Mike Williams. This was part of a complete restructure of the wide receiver room to cut salary costs once the offseason started.
Los Angeles drafted rookie wide-out Ladd McConkey out of Georgia and has second-year wide receiver Quentin Johnston to fall back on. Chark helped round things out for the Bolts, especially with the ongoing struggles of Johnston.
Johnston only had one catch for 19 yards in the Bolts' preseason game against the Rams over the weekend. He had a snap count of 21 for the game overall.
The last thing the Chargers need is Chark to miss time. Quarterback Justin Herbert is already out after suffering a plantar fascia injury in his right foot. However, Herbert was seen practicing on Monday, a sign that he is making progress in the injury recovery.
Los Angeles has dealt with all sorts of injuries over the last few years so this isn't a great start for them. The hope is that these issues will be resolved before the start of the season when the team opens up against the Las Vegas Raiders at home on Sept. 8.
