Chargers Legend Dan Fouts Provides Massive Injury Update on Justin Herbert
The Los Angeles Chargers hope to improve drastically after consecutive disappointing finales to their seasons. With a fresh start, the Chargers are looking to put together a season that matches the level of talent that they have on their roster.
Under the new leadership of Jim Harbaugh, there is an expectation that this Chargers football team will see significant improvements in their defense, pass protection, and running game. Although, these adjustments are detrimental to the success of the team there is nothing more significant than making sure franchise quarterback Justin Herbert is healthy.
Herbert spent 2023 dealing with the injury bug due to the Chargers' inability to keep their Pro Bowl signal caller upright in the pocket. The former University of Oregon standout has had a laundry list of injuries that he's dealt with in his young NFL career.
Since 2022 Justin Herbert has had to play hero for the Chargers, while not being 100 percent healthy. In a regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Herbert would show extreme toughness as he carved up their defense with broken rib cartilage.
As impressive as this performance was, the team's most important player should not have to drag his body through the regular season. Last year Herbert could not get himself to the finish line after having his season cut short due to a fracture in his index finger on his throwing hand.
After a successful surgery to repair the finger, Herbert would get a late start to training camp after he was diagnosed with an injury to the plantar fascia in his right foot.
The Chargers medical staff did release a statement when the initial story broke about Herbert's injury.
“Doctors have recommended approximately two weeks in a boot — followed by a graduated return to play protocol — with the expectation that he will be ready for the start of the regular season.”
During the TV broadcast of Saturday's preseason matchup between the Chargers and the Dallas Cowboys, bolts fans were treated with some phenomenal news about their star quarterback. Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Fouts had the chance to speak with Herbert about his recovery.
“He told me last night that his right foot has healed completely and is no longer an issue.”
A sigh of relief for Chargers faithful as they will enter game one of the regular season with Justin Herbert fully healthy under center to start the Jim Harbaugh era in Los Angeles.
