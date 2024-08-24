How the Chargers Can Maximize Justin Herbert
In 2020 a rookie quarterback out of the University of Oregon named Justin Herbert was asked to relieve veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor after a staff member accidentally punctured his lung.
In his first game as an NFL quarterback, Herbert put the football world on notice as he put up 311 yards and a passing touchdown against a Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs team. Although the Los Angeles Chargers would not win the game, it was clear that they found their heir apparent post the Philip Rivers era.
After winning Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2020 Justin Herbert and the Chargers looked primed to be contenders in the AFC. Unfortunately for Herbert, he would find himself trying to propel a Brandon Staley-led Chargers team that notoriously came up small in must-win situations.
After failing to tie against the Las Vegas Raiders to go to the playoffs in 2022, an all-time playoff collapse against the Jacksonville Jaguars the season after, and missing the playoffs entirely this past year a change had to be made.
This offseason the Chargers hired College Football National Championship-winning head coach Jim Harbaugh from the University of Michigan. This move came as no surprise since the Chargers have failed to maximize Justin Herbert's prime thus far. Harbaugh and his staff are going to have to change the identity of this team if they want to get the most out of Justin Herbert this season.
The first order of business for the Chargers is establishing a viable rushing attack. Although Austin Ekeler is a PPR darling for fantasy football owners, his inability to run in between the tackles at a high level was an issue last season. Harbaugh's Michigan Wolverines were college football's best rushing offense a year ago and the goal is to see that same translation to the Chargers.
This season the Chargers have to improve dramatically on the defensive side of the ball. It has always been strange that this football team has not been able to have a dominant defense because they are loaded with talent with players like Derwin James Jr, Joey Bosa, and Khalil Mack.
If defensive coordinator Jesse Minter can manage to get Justin Herbert a stop on third down it would alleviate a lot of pressure for the franchise quarterback.
The Chargers finding a go-to weapon for Herbert to throw the ball to will be key this season. The loss of 6-time Pro-Bowler Keenan Allen left a void for one of these young receivers on the roster to fill. The hope is that rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey and second-year player Quentin Johnston will be reliable targets for Herbert this season.