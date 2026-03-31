Chargers Proposed NFL Draft Backup Plan If They Do The Unthinkable

It would be a pretty big stunner if the Los Angeles Chargers ignored the offensive line in Round 1 of the 2026 NFL draft.

That’s the conventional line of thinking, anyway. The Chargers upgraded center with Tyler Biadasz, but needing to upgrade all three interior spots, didn’t seem to actually unearth upgrades at the guard spots.

There, the Chargers added Cole Strange, who has the Mike McDaniel connection from their Miami days together. They also brought back Trevor Penning, signed Kayode Awosika and still have Ben Cleveland as a quiet recent addition.

Even so, those are just names and not a guaranteed starter among them. It looks and feels like interior in Round 1 is the way for the Chargers to go.

But what if they…just don’t?

Chargers’ Non-Round 1 Draft Prospect Target

Jalen Farmer | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Chargers ignoring the interior of Justin Herbert’s offensive line for something much more exciting wouldn’t exactly be a new thing.

Last year, the Chargers took something of a luxury pick with running back Omarion Hampton in the first round, after all.

ESPN’s Jordan Reid recently suggested a prospect outside of Round 1 who could help the Chargers if this scenario unfolds:

“Jalen Farmer, G, Kentucky. In an offense that will be more fast-paced under new coordinator Mike McDaniel, Farmer has the power and balance combination to slot in as a starter. He's an underrated guard in the class and could be the Chargers' second-round pick.”

For what it’s worth, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein also grades Farmer as a potential starter one day:

“A two-year starting right guard, Farmer's run blocking is ahead of his pass protection. He isn’t broad or girthy, but he features a compact point of power and good core strength. He’s a plus drive blocker capable of leveraging and finishing his work but sees diminishing returns when blocking in space. Farmer will block what is in front of him in protection but frequently stalls his feet when punching, allowing active rushers to slip into his edges and find the pocket. He’s capable when working duo and man-to-man blocks downhill, but his ceiling will be defined by his improvement in pass protection.”

This isn’t going to be very appealing to Chargers fans. They would be correct in suggesting that it would just feel like more of the same from last year, when it was pretty obvious that Mekhi Becton was a gamble of a signing and the other two spots needed addressed, yet weren’t.

Right now, adding Farmer to a depth chart of no guaranteed starters at guard would be uninspiring.

But hey…Farmer is a name to know and perhaps, after taking one guard early, they loop back to him, anyway.

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