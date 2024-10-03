Could Chargers legend end up joining rival Chiefs at NFL trade deadline?
Los Angeles Chargers fans might want to look away—Keenan Allen, wide receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs and favorite target of Patrick Mahomes, might just be something that happens this year.
It sounds almost laughably unrealistic, right? But NFL Network's Peter Schrager just listed possible trade targets that would make sense for the Chiefs, and Allen's name was right there alongside Cooper Kupp and Amari Cooper, among others.
So how did we get to this cringe-inducing idea for Chargers fans? The Chiefs have lost both of their top wideouts and a top running back to injury in recent weeks. While the Chiefs are undefeated, Mahomes' offense has sputtered at times while he's thrown six scores and five picks.
Seeking cap relief and otherwise, the Chargers shipped Allen to Chicago over the offseason, and league rules would prevent a reunion. But he might be interesting trade bait for the 2-2 Bears, as he's caught just seven passes for 48 yards over two appearances.
Allen carries an $18.1 million base salary this season, so the Chiefs could be able to find a way to make it work before the November 5 trade deadline.
To say it would be a brutal development for Chargers fans would be an understatement. Allen is a franchise legend who spent 2013-2023 with the team, earning six Pro Bowls and going over the 10,000-yard mark, among other accolades.
But his lining up against the Chargers in Kansas City when the rivals link back up again in Week 14? That would be pretty interesting, must-see material, too.