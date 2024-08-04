Chargers' New TE Reveals How All-Star Competition Shaped His Blocking Ability
Los Angeles Chargers tight end Will Dissly shared his thoughts on what it means to be a run-blocking tight end in the Bolts' offense when he spoke with Matt Smith and KCAL News' Chris Hayre on the Chargers Weekly podcast. The veteran boasts an elite blocking ability that pairs well with the new offensive scheme in Los Angeles this season.
"I take a lot of pride in blocking," Dissly said. "For them to glorify that, it's a nice thing. In a day and age, where it's fantasy football and yards after catch which I certainly am going to do. To put the proud in the O-line, the guys who work day in and day out don't get the credit. They really carry teams, so for them to make that a focal point, speaks volumes to what they care about and what this team is going to be about.
I latched on to a saying, 'Respect all, fear none.' I was a rookie going against Khalil Mack when he was at the Bears so I know what he's capable of and obviously I played against a Bosa brother at the Niners so I know what he's [Nick Bosa] capable of. They're like like clones man, those guys."
Dissly made his way to Los Angeles after the Chargers signed him to a three-year, $14 million contract in the offseason. He spent six seasons playing for the Seattle Seahawks and this was the first time in his NFL career that the veteran had changed teams.
Dissly was a fourth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He caught eight passes for 156 yards and had two scores in his first four games as a rookie in Seattle. Although he had a successful start to his career, he was sidelined for the rest of his first two seasons in the league due to a patellar tendon injury and a torn Achilles tendon. Dissly only played 10 regular season games in his first two years in the NFL.
Dissly never became a consistent weapon for the Seahawks, due to the surrounding talent and an offense that didn't make full use of the tight end group. In his final four seasons with Seattle, he scored seven touchdowns, only eclipsed 30 receptions once, and often went without recording any catches for long periods of the season.
The Chargers were looking for a tight end who could block, which made Dissly the perfect fit. He has extensive experience as an inline blocker and would make an impact on the physical personality Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh is trying to instill into his offense.