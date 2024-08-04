Chargers News: Backup Quarterbacks Struggling in Practice
The fine line is evident between the Chargers' starting quarterback Justin Herbert and his backups. On the second day of Herbert's absence from the team, quarterback Easton Stick threw two picks in his first few reps of camp.
Friday was full of interceptions from Stick and fellow backup quarterback Max Duggan. The first interception from Stick took place during a two-minute drill. His pass was deflected at the line of scrimmage and cornerback Kristian Fulton picked off the ball.
Duggan's performance wasn't much better. He tried to force the ball into the hands of rookie receiver Brenden Rice but rookie cornerback Cam Hart batted the ball in the passing lane and linebacker Nick Niemann snagged the ball, then returned it for a score.
The final play of 11-on-11 ended with yet another pick. Stick threw down the middle where linebacker Troy Dye was in position to tip the ball and get the interception.
The interceptions weren't the end of the nightmarish day for the Chargers offense. Stick missed various receivers as he overthrew Stone Smartt and Hayden Hurst. Out of six passes by Stick, four were broken up by the defense. Defensive backs Ja'Sir Taylor, Asante Samuel Jr., AJ Finley, and Tarheeb Still were all able to add to the tally.
Though the lowly performances from the quarterbacks might be discouraging, it's also a testament to the Chargers' defense that is on fire right now.
Once again, Stick is put in command of the first-team offense. He replaced Herbert for the final four games of last season after the starter suffered a season-ending finger injury.
As for Herbert, he begins his recovery process, but is still around the team.
"He's not on the field in practice but [the] meeting room... he's still in a training environment that chemistry, that rapport that you build with those position players, his teammates, that continues," Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said via the team's transcript.
Even if Herbert is ready to go for the start of the season, he will have to adjust to a brand new offense that he couldn't practice with for most of training camp. The quarterback situation has cast a cloud on what was supposed to be an electrifying era in Los Angeles.
The finesse isn't there. The versatility is absent. The Chargers need a healthy Herbert or the movie that was supposed to premiere this season for Los Angeles will be a horror film. For now, it's the Stick show.