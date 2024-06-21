Chargers News: Bolts Receiving Room Given Low Spot In WR Rankings
The Los Angeles Chargers will have a different feel to them this coming season, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Los Angeles traded away veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen and moved on from Mike Williams.
The team countered by drafting a few rookies to replace them and signing veteran D.J. Chark. The team believes that it will be enough but it has placed some questions around the wide receiving core this season.
Within this, the Bolts' wide receiver room isn't viewed very highly. Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus ranked them at No. 31 in the NFL in his latest wide receiver rankings.
"Boy, the Chargers receiving options don’t look good this year. The team lost Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Gerald Everett and Austin Ekeler from last season’s depth chart, and first-rounder Quentin Johnston did not look the part in 2023. The Chargers still have Johnston and Josh Palmer, and they did sign D.J. Chark and draft Ladd McConkey and Brenden Rice. Someone has to step up big from that group."
Adding rookie Ladd McConkey will be a boost to this group but he is still unproven in the NFL. Additionally, the team will be banking on second-year receiver Quentin Johnston to bounce back from a poor first season.
The options for the Chargers don't look great on paper but the organization is set in allowing this group to grow this season. With star quarterback Justin Herbert leading the show, the Bolts should be able to withstand this weaker group of players but it will certainly be a challenge entering the year.
