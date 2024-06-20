Chargers News: Despite Offseason Additions, LA RB Room Ranked Poorly Around NFL
The Los Angeles Chargers completely revamped their organization this season, bringing in a new staff entirely. They kept a few smaller people around for continuity but the overall schemes and system were changed.
With new head coach Jim Harbaugh in place, the Bolts placed a priority on the running game this offseason. They brought in former Baltimore Ravens running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards to help move them forward.
Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus ranked all the running back rooms across the NFL and had the Bolts in a less-than-ideal position. They came in ranked at No. 26 despite all the additions this offseason.
"The best could still be to come for J.K. Dobbins, who joined Los Angeles this offseason. Dobbins was a sensation at Ohio State (something his new head coach Jim Harbaugh knows well). But he tore his ACL in 2021, suffered another knee injury in 2022 and tore his Achilles in 2023. The Chargers have the newly signed veteran Gus Edwards, as well, and he has been very reliable throughout his career. If both can remain healthy, this can be a strong duo."
Even with the additions of Dobbins and Edwards, the Bolts are still viewed poorly in the running back department. However, much of that is due to the injury history of the players so a healthy season could change the narrative completely.
With the likely new emphasis on the running game from offensive coordinator Greg Roman, both Dobbins and Edwards could see their production jump up. They will be relied upon heavily throughout the season but having a two-back system could preserve them for the long year.
If the Bolts can have a strong running game, they could make a push toward the postseason. But if any issues arise or injuries occur, it could be more of the same for Los Angeles.
