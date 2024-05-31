Chargers News: Early Practice Signs Point to Joe Alt Starting
As expected, Los Angeles Chargers rookie offensive tackle Joe Alt appears primed to take on a starting role with the team right away. During the team's OTAs, Alt got first-team reps.
While he was not part of the initial first-team offensive line group Wednesday, he filled in Trey Pipkins to begin taking some first-team reps. During his initial time getting first-team reps, he played alongside Rashawn Slater, Bradley Bozeman, Brenden Jaimes, and Jamaree Sayler, via Chargers.com's Eric Smith.
While seeing first-team reps early in the offseason does not guarantee a starting role for Alt right away, it does show he is at the very least in consideration of the role. This, again, is no surprise as Alt was the fifth overall pick in this year's draft. While many rookies need time to adjust to the NFL, top-five picks are often expected to instantly impact and improve their team.
Along with Alt being a high draft pick, he is one of the most highly regarded offensive line prospects in recent memory, with many even considering him a generational talent at the position. Alt was a unanimous All-American during his final season at Notre Dame, and a player the Chargers were incredibly high on during the draft process.
Alt will have to earn the starting role, but the Bolts certainly envisioned him taking it by selecting him so early in the draft and considering him a top prospect in the class.
After OTAs and the team's mandatory minicamp, Alt will return to the Chargers for training camp and then the preseason before the regular season begins. During these opportunities, Alt will have the chance to solidify a starting role.
