Chargers News: Could This Be Final Year of OTAs for LA?
The NFL Players Association is reportedly creating a proposal that would get rid of the voluntary offseason program and instead have teams hold longer training camps. Rather than reporting for training camp in mid-late July, this proposal would have players report mid-June to early July, via NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
If this proposal is put into motion as early as 25, all NFL teams will no longer hold OTAs. Currently, NFL training camps are about two weeks long before the preseason begins. This proposal would make them over a month long instead.
The Chargers began their offseason program this season on April 2, and held voluntary OTAs on May 20-21 and May 23. They will hold two more voluntary OTA sessions on May 29-May 31 and June 4-7. They will then follow this up with their mandatory minicamp on June 11.
One of the primary perks for holding a longer training camp could be to try and reduce injuries. There are many injuries during training camp, the preseason, and early in the year since players do not have a long time to build up to harder camp days and the season as a whole. However, there are also benefits to OTAs and the other offseason workout programs. These programs give teams more time to implement new plays, new players, and draft picks before training camp. For a team like the Chargers who brought in a new head coach this season, this time is extra important.
There are pros and cons to each side, and teams like the Chargers will ultimately have to best adapt to whatever the outcome of this proposal is.
