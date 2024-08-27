Chargers News: How Los Angeles Can Win It All This Year
The Los Angeles Chargers have significantly underachieved in recent years with embarrassing finishes under the leadership of Brandon Staley. In a move that came as no surprise, the Chargers moves on from Staley in favor of recent College Football National Championship winning head coach Jim Harbaugh.
Harbaugh has had success at every stop during his 20 years as a head coach. However, turning around this Chargers franchise wont be an easy task. The likelihood of the Chargers winning a Super Bowl in year one under Harbaugh is slim — but if they want any shot at hoisting the Lombardi Trophy it'll take these three improvements to get it done.
1. Establish A Physical Rushing Attack
Last season, the Chargers ranked 25th in the NFL in rushing yards per game at 96.6. This offseason, Los Angeles elected to move off of running back Austin Ekeler in favor of former Baltimore Ravens leader in rushing touchdowns Gus Edwards.
Edwards adds a physical style of running that coincides with coach Harbaugh's run-first style of offense. The Chargers have not had a 1,000-yard rusher since Melvin Gordon back in 2017. Establishing an efficient run game behind an offensive line that features Rashawn Slater and recent first-round selection Joe Alt, the Chargers could finally get back to resetting the line of scrimmage.
2. A Top 10 Defense
When Staley was hired as the head coach of the Chargers, there was an expectation that this team would be a defensive-minded organization. During Staley's tenure, the Chargers were criminally bad on this side of the football, as a unit that consists of Derwin James Jr., Khalil Mack, Joey Bosa, and Asante Samuel Jr. should not have been bottom five in most major categories.
With the level of talent that Chargers possess on their defense, it is safe to assume that some of their issues the last few seasons were more based in scheme than personnel.
Jim Harbaugh added former Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter to the staff. If Minter can turn this defense around in 2024, it will help the Chargers' chances of reaching a championship.
3. Justin Herbert Must Play Like an MVP
The Chargers struck gold in 2020 when they drafted quarterback Justin Herbert out of the University of Oregon. The 2020-21 Offensive Rookie of the Year took the reins of this organization and never looked back.
If the Chargers want to make a run at the Super Bowl, it will be on the back of their franchise quarterback. The AFC is loaded at the quarterback position with the conference title going through the face of the NFL Patrick Mahomes and his Kansas City Chiefs.
Harbaugh will have the responsibility of putting the resources around Herbert in order to get the best version of him. However, it will be important that the star quarterback elevates his level of play as well because he will be main catalyst for this teams success.
