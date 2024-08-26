3 Surprise Chargers Who Should Make Roster
The Los Angeles Chargers head into the 2024-25 season looking to silence their critics after the last three seasons have not ended the way they intended. After concluding their preseason with a 26-19 victory over the Dallas Cowboys, the Chargers coaching staff look to finalize their 53-man roster for the NFL regular season.
There were a lot of players who flashed potential throughout the Chargers preseason but three players in particular surprisingly stood out more than others.
1. S, Tony Jefferson
Tony Jefferson was incredible on Saturday against the Dallas Cowboys. The 10-year NFL veteran was a scout a year ago and was allowed to revitalize his career in Los Angeles. Jefferson made the most of his final preseason game putting up a video game-like performance. The former Oklahoma Sooner tallied 14 tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss, a forced fumble, and two interceptions. After completing one of the best defensive performances in preseason history, it will be hard for the Chargers to let Jefferson walk out the door.
2. WR, Simi Fehoko
Originally drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 2021 wide receiver Simi Fehoko has been rather quiet to start his NFL career. As a member of this Chargers team, Fehoko has been the brightest spot offensively during their preseason. In hopes to bolster their passing attack the Chargers drafted three wide receivers and signed veteran D.J. Chark. Fehoko was expected to compete with rookie Brenden Rice for the WR6 spot however, it looks like the former Stanford Cardinal will be more impactful than anticipated.
3. RB, Jaret Patterson
Jaret Patterson has steadily risen as a guy who will survive cuts and occupy a roster spot with the Chargers. In his first two preseason games, Patterson carried the load for the Bolt's rushing attack. The second-year player out of the University of Buffalo adds value to this Chargers team not only as a running back but as a playmaker on special teams. Providing depth as a returner and coverage specialist should be more than enough to keep Patterson on the 53-man roster. Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman told the LA Times that Patterson has stood out since day one of training camp.
"You try to find a crack, a flaw, something, and there’s nothing there, he belongs. He’s got a great chance to compete. I can’t say enough about him. I’m excited to see how that moves and progresses.”
