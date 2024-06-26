Chargers News: Jim Harbaugh Projected to Win Coach of the Year
The Los Angeles Chargers brought in Jim Harbaugh, and the excitement surrounding the former Michigan head coach is palpable. Harbaugh is a proven winner, and he has been instrumental in turning out every team he has ever led.
Based on his ability to instill a culture that works and leads to teams believing in his leadership, Harbaugh is already being pegged to win Coach of the Year. Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr made bold predictions for the 2024 season and pegged the new Chargers head coach to win the coveted award.
According to Orr, "Slightly edging out Brian Daboll's work with the stunning second-place Giants, Harbaugh will be rewarded for capping a massive turnaround for the Los Angeles Chargers and ushering in a new era of toughness and grit… Harbaugh will go 1–1 against the Chiefs in his first year, with both games ending within a field goal."
Going 1-1 against the Super Bowl champions would be good, but Harbaugh will need to ensure the Chargers post a winning record and secure a playoff berth before he is given the Coach of the Year honors.
The Chargers ended the 2023 season with a poor 5-12 record, which led to the firing of head coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco. The team also experienced significant losses at skill positions like wide receiver Mike Williams, center Corey Linsley, and quarterback Justin Herbert. All three missed significant time due to injury.
The team needs to rebound in a big way if they are to challenge the fiercely competitive AFC, including sharing a division with the Kansas City Chiefs. Still, Harbaugh is the right candidate to do just that, and time will tell if he can help the Chargers rebound in the same manner that he did with the 49ers.
