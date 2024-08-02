Chargers News: Joe Alt Earns Massive Praise from Top LA Brass
Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz spoke highly of rookie tackle Joe Alt when he appeared as a guest on The Rich Eisen Show on Wednesday. The fifth overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft is in the midst of making the switch from left tackle to right tackle but has transitioned smoothly, according to Hortiz.
"He's such a good athlete, so smart, so driven," Hortiz said via The Rich Eisen Show. "Early in OTA's, you just watch him out there and he's not really having any issues with it. Some guys have a little bit of a transitional period and you really haven't seen that with him. His technique is so sound. And again, he's so intelligent and understands how to reverse the tecnique so to speak. He really doesn't look like he's missing a beat on the right side. You watch him and he looks like a veteran out there already."
The son of former two-time Pro Bowl tackle John Alt stands at 6-foot-8 and it's been a challenge for quarterback Justin Herbert, who is 6-foot-6, to see over Alt. It's worth noting that Herbert is the tallest starting quarterback in the NFL.
“We view offensive linemen as weapons, to have guys like that, especially at the right tackle position is a mountain,” Herbert said, according to Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “He’s a tough guy even for me to see over sometimes.”
Nevertheless, the Chargers want their offensive line to be one of the best or the best units in the league which means Alt will have to make a seamless transition to the right side. On Wednesday, Hortiz assured fans this was the case.
Besides his talent for shutting down edge rushers and creating lanes, Alt is known for his versatility and football IQ. He has already displayed these qualities at camp. Alt faced defensive linebacker Joey Bosa in one-on-ones on Tuesday. The rookie got to show off his pass-protection skills and overall had a solid day against the veteran.
The Chargers knew what they were getting in the former Notre Dame product. Alt is a reliable force on the line and will help lighten the load for Herbert on offense.
“He's got all the right stuff” Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman told Kris Rhim of ESPN.com. “He respects the veterans, guys that have done it before him; He's got a great demeanor about him, great work ethic, and he's the kind of guy you want in the foxhole with you.”