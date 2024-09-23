Chargers News: Justin Herbert Given Massive Update on Ankle Injury
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert underwent x-rays after Sunday's game that were negative, per NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.
Herbert aggravated his high-ankle sprain in the third quarter of the Week 3 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Chargers will continue to monitor him throughout the week.
"Not every game is going to be a fairytale ending," Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said via the team transcript.
The matchup in Pittsburgh was the furthest from a storybook ending. The Chargers lost several starters throughout the game, including Herbert.
"I did everything I could to go back in there. Just didn't feel like I could move around or really push off with it," Herbert said.
Veteran backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke replaced Herbert mid-way through the third quarter.
"I knew Justin wasn't going to take himself out. I told him that [Saturday]," Harbaugh said. "The plan was Taylor was going to go in.
"We were doing a good job there in the first half. Justin had a heck of a half," Harbaugh added. "He's a beast, but that wasn't ever going to be his decision to play today or stay in."
Herbert finished with 125 passing yards, a 66.7 percent completion percentage, and a score. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough as the Chargers fell 20-10 to the Steelers.
"My responsibility as the quarterback is to give everything I can to this team, my teammates," Herbert said. "I felt like I did that. I pushed myself but couldn't go anymore.
"I had a tough time walking on it, moving on it, pushing off of it. I knew Taylor gave us a better shot to win," Herbert added.
Harbaugh said he was monitoring Herbert closely throughout Sunday's game. As soon as he saw a limp or any sort of flare-up, Harbaugh knew he would take Herbert out of the game.
Harbaugh said it was a testament to Herbert's toughness and commitment to leading the Chargers.
"There's no question about that," Harbaugh said. "Every time I think there's not another rung on the ladder that he can go in my esteem, he climbs another one.
"But I knew this a couple months ago," Harbaugh added. "Justin's the kind of guy you've got to pull back because you're never going to have to talk him into anything. He does have to be pulled back."
The Chargers are now 2-1 and face their biggest opponent next week.
Herbert hopes to play against the Kansas City Chiefs in the upcoming AFC showdown. The Week 4 matchup is the Chargers' biggest test thus far. Without Herbert, it wouldn't be a fair battle.
The best-case scenario for the Chargers would be if all their starters were able to play in the AFC West matchup.