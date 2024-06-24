Chargers News: Justin Herbert's Unfavorable Comps to Standout Rookie Befuddle Experts
Los Angeles Chargers star quarterback Justin Herbert will enter his fifth year as the starting quarterback for the Bolts. This season will be pivotal for the Bolts as they enter this new era of Charger football under head coach Jim Harbaugh.
Harbaugh and Herbert will be tasked with working together and getting the best out of each other. Herbert will be Harbaugh's greatest weapon on the team and arguably the best weapon he's had in his coaching tenure.
While Herbert's football prowess is undeniable, it often gets overshadowed by the Bolts' lack of success. The Chargers have only managed to secure a playoff spot once, and the outcome was far from ideal. Now, the weight of transforming the Chargers into formidable contenders in the highly competitive AFC rests on the shoulders of Harbaugh, Herbert, and the rest of the team.
All eyes are on Herbert, expecting him to lead the charge and elevate his game to the next level. While some may have forgotten, Chargers radio play-by-play announcer Matt 'Money' Smith hasn't. He's quick to remind us of Herbert's potential and the heights he reached in his rookie season, thanks to a competent offensive coordinator.
"The individuals that do the C.J. Stroud praise and throw shade at Herbert are the ones that befuddle me," Smith said. "Because I'm like, you guys, you do remember what Herbert's rookie season looked like with Shane Steichen, right? You do remember that he was C.J. Stroud. he broke every record that he had the best rookie season since Andrew Luck. Arguably the best rookie campaign ever. People forget that."
Herbert's rookie season was one for the ages, as he threw for 4,336 yards, completed 396 passes, completed 66.6 percent of his passes, 31 touchdowns (second most of his career), 10 interceptions, and had a passer success rate of 47.8 percent (second most in his career). He topped it off by winning Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Herbert has the skills and the coaching staff to help him reach that level and even surpass it. It may look quite different due to the current coaching staff's play style, but it could lead to more wins. That's the name of the game, and as long as Herbert is just as effective with fewer throws, he, the team, and the fanbase will be fine.
