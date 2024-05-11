Chargers News: LA Rookies Reflect on First Day of Minicamp
The Los Angeles Chargers will be entering into the new 2024 season ready to prove many people wrong. Following a disastrous 2023 year that saw them finish with a record of 5-12, Los Angeles decided enough was enough. They brought in a new head coach and general manager to start a new regime for the organization.
Both Jim Harbaugh and Joe Hortiz believe that the best way to win is by building the team up. It's why they used this past NFL Draft to heavily increase the talent level on the roster heading into next season.
The Bolts picked up a few potential steals in the draft while addressing some key needs. Los Angeles held their first minicamp of the offseason, giving the rookies a chance to start preparing for the year.
Rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey reflected on his first time with the team, showing his excitement to get started.
"At first, I was coming out here but it didn't sink in," McConkey said. "Then I was out there all logoed up with the uniform and helmet on. Then it was, 'OK, it's time to go now.'"
McConkey is one of the rookies that the Bolts are most excited about. Being a second-round pick, it gives him a chance to make his mark early on and he is ready to prove himself.
Additionally, seventh-round pick Brenden Rice is looking to prove doubters wrong after slipping in the draft.
First day was like me just being mentally focused. There's a lot going on with rookies, you have to learn the playbook as well, we have to get adjusted to the NFL, how to be a professional. You really want to put energy into the details because the details are what makes you great at this level."
Los Angeles added some real talent to their roster with this draft class and they are looking forward to having a much more successful season. If the Bolts can put it all together, they may be able to surprise some this year and compete for the postseason.
More Chargers: Brenden Rice Makes Bold Hall of Fame Comp for Rookie Season