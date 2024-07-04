Chargers News: How Fresh Bolt is Developing Relationship with Justin Herbert
One of the often underrated pairings on the football field is the relationship between the quarterback and the center. When executed well, the duo can be taken for granted because of how seamlessly they master the snap and protection. Still, the snap exchange is a pivotal part of any play, and if the two positions get the snap wrong, any play can easily go haywire.
For the Los Angeles Chargers, quarterback Justin Herbert has been getting accustomed to working with a new center in Bradley Bozeman. Bozeman signed with the Chargers this offseason after previously playing for the Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens.
According to Bozeman, the two players have done a good job working together so far, and there is nothing but respect between the two.
"It was a great transition with Justin," Bozeman said, via Chargers.com's Eric Smith. "He's a hell of a quarterback and you notice that before we even put on the pads yet. The guy is so serious about what he does and I am all for that. It's been great getting to work with him and build that rapport. My goal was to come in and try and be as perfect as I could to earn that respect and have it be mutual. It's been a good start."
There are a lot of new relationships overall that Herbert is developing on the team this season, starting with playing for a new head coach and offensive coordinator in Jim Harbaugh and Greg Roman. Harbaugh continues to rave about Herbert through the offseason, and Herbert is ready to support the offense in any way, even if it takes on a more run-heavy approach.
On the field, Herbert will be handing off the football to new backs after Austin Ekeler left in the offseason and the team signed J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards. He will also be throwing to several new wideouts after Keenan Allen and Mike Williams left and the Chargers brought in tight ends Hayden Hurst and Will Dissly, receiver D.J. Chark, and rookies Ladd McConkey, Cornelius Johnson, and Brenden Rice.
Forming strong relationships and pairings with Herbert and all of these players will be critical for the Chargers' success this season, but it will all start with the center-quarterback exchange.
More Chargers:
Chargers News: NaVorro Bowman Addresses Growth of LB Room