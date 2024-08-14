Chargers OC Breaks Down Luis Perez' Impressive Preseason Debut
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Luis Perez has continued to garner attention since he signed with the team one week ago. Perez made his preseason debut on Saturday against the Seattle Seahawks, impressing with a 36-yard throw down the field to wide receiver Jaylen Johnson.
Perez finished his first game as a Charger going 5-12 for 61 yards, with the throw to Johnson the highlight of his debut.
Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman complimented what Perez has already shown in a short period with the team while speaking to reporters Tuesday.
"He's in here working, he's in here late every day, trying to pick it up," Roman said. "He was here for three, four days, and ended up going out there and doing a pretty good job. He's got a lot to learn, a lot to catch up on and he's sprinting to do it. He feels the sense of urgency, so I've been really impressed by that. I thought he did a pretty darn good job under the circumstances."
Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh also chimed in on Perez's first game Monday.
"Really arrow up for being here for 4 days," Harbaugh told reporters. "He's acquitted himself as well as a guy probably could ... Coaching stuff up, gotta get the tempo going, gotta get the huddle going ... For a guy who's been here 4 days, he acclimated himself well — pretty outstanding."
With the lackluster preseason performances of quarterbacks Easton Stick and Max Duggan, there could be room for Perez to fight for the second or third-string quarterback spot. The backup quarterback depth has become especially important for the Chargers amid recent injuries to starting quarterback Justin Herbert.
Herbert is currently out with a plantar fascia injury and missed the final four games of the 2023 season with a broken index finger. While the Chargers expect Herbert to be back in time for the regular season, a strong backup option is important in case Herbert isn't ready or sustains another injury.
Perez has yet to play in an NFL regular season game but has gained experience playing in spring football games such as the United Football League. With the Arlington Renegades this past spring, Perez led the UFL in passing yards and touchdowns. He also helped the Renegades win the XFL championship back in 2023.
