Chargers Officially Release Safety to Make Room for Derwin James
The Los Angeles Chargers have made a significant roster move as they reach their Week 5 bye.
The Chargers have released safety Tony Jefferson to make room for superstar safety Derwin James, who was suspended for last week's contest against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Chargers announced the move via Twitter/X.
Jefferson signed from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Los Angeles' Week 4 clash with Kansas City on Sunday. Even with starter Derwin James out, Jefferson did not play a defensive snap.
In total, he has played on seven defensive snaps and three special-teams snaps with the Bolts this season.
The Chargers were granted a roster exemption after his suspension was lifted. James served a one-game suspension for violating the NFL's health and safety rules for players.
After a brief retirement, Jefferson, 32, joined the Chargers in June 2024. He has had a solid career and has been a productive defender throughout it, starting 67 of 114 regular-season games with the Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants, and Chargers.
Jefferson has last played in the NFL in 2022 with the Giants.
The Southern California native has had quite a career, collecting 468 total tackles, four interceptions, 24 passes defended, 9.5 sacks, 34 tackles for loss, eight forced fumbles, and four recoveries. Jefferson entered the league as an undrafted free agent and still managed to play 10 NFL seasons.
He played out his rookie contract in Arizona before signing a four-year, $34 million contract, including $19 million guaranteed with the Ravens in 2017. In his time in Arizona, Jefferson played in 63 games, started in 31, and recorded 277 total tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 12 quarterback hits, two interceptions that he returned for 267 yards, 11 passes defended, six forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.
Jefferson spent three seasons in Baltimore from 2017-19. As an unrestricted free agent in 2017, Jefferson signed a four-year, $34 million deal. However, he didn't make it through his entire contract, as he was released right after the 2019 season ended. Jefferson tore his ACL in the 2019 season after only playing five games that season.
The former Oklahoma Sooner was named Freshman All-American and Big 12 co-defensive Freshman of the Year in 2010. Jefferson went undrafted in the 2013 NFL Draft and signed with Arizona as an undrafted free agent.
