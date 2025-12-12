Chargers injury news has availability for 4 starters vs. Chiefs in doubt

The Los Angeles Chargers won a hard-fought battle against the Philadelphia Eagles in overtime on Monday Night Football. The Chargers have a short week to prepare and travel to Kansas City to take on their rivals the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chargers 22-19 victory over the Eagles may come with a price. Multiple Chargers starters left the game with injuries and their availability for Sunday's game in Kansas City appears to be in jeopardy. The Chargers released their second injury report of the week on Thursday and four starters have not participated in practice so far this week.

Safety Elijah Molden

Chargers safety Elijah Molden left the game Monday night against the Eagles during the first half with a hamstring injury and was ruled out shortly after. Molden is part of the safety rotation featuring Derwin James, Tony Jefferson, and rookie RJ Mickens.

Molden being unavailable would mean a snap increase for both Tony Jefferson and RJ Mickens. Mickens has been gradually getting more experience following the trade that sent Alohi Gilman to the Baltimore Ravens as well as previous injuries to the safety room.

Right tackle Trey Pipkins

Trey Pipkins suffered what appeared to be a nasty ankle injury in the second quarter. Pipkins needed help to get off of the field and was replaced by backup Bobby Hart.

The Chargers offensive line has been banged up this year but luckily already have experience rolling with Hart as their starter when Pipkins missed time earlier in the season. Pipkins' absence will be exacerbated by blocking tight end Tucker Fisk being placed on injured reserve just before Monday night. The Chargers may lean into extra offensive lineman sets with trade acquisition Trevor Penning to add extra beef in the run game.

Linebacker Troy Dye

Troy Dye was not on the field for the final play against the Eagles Monday night. Linebackers Denzel Perryman and Daiyan Henley were on the field for the final play. The game ended with cornerback Cam Hart tipping a pass from Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and safety Tony Jefferson making a phenomenal catch to intercept the pass.

Dye has not practiced this week with a hip injury. The Chargers have 5 linebackers on the roster and rookie Marlowe Wax may step into a larger role if Dye misses time.

Wide receiver and returner Derius Davis

Derius Davis suffered an ankle injury in the 4th quarter Monday night on a punt return attempt and immediately left the game. Wide receiver Ladd McConkey took over punt return duties and running backs Hassan Haskins and Kimani Vidal handled kick returns.

Davis was seen in a walking boot Thursday, putting his availability for Sunday in serious doubt.

#Chargers WR Derius Davis was wearing a walking boot on his ankle in the locker room today. — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) December 11, 2025

The Chargers will have to take on their rivals on limited rest and short handed.

