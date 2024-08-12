Chargers Officially Waive a Quarterback and Wide Receiver
The Los Angeles Chargers waived quarterback Casey Bauman and wide receiver Praise Olatoke.
As the regular season quickly approaches, the Bolts are in the midst of finalizing the roster which means roster cuts and hopefully new signings.
Following Justin Herbert, quarterbacks Easton Stick, Max Duggan, Bauman, and Luis Perez stood behind the starter on the roster.
In Herbert's absence, Stick has led the first-team offense throughout camp and got the start versus Seattle.
Los Angeles signed Perez, who led the UFL in scores and yards, on Aug. 6 after Harbaugh told reporters that there wasn't enough competition for Stick. The Chargers head coach even went as far as to say that Duggan and Bauman needed to step it up in practice.
"I mean you know how I feel about competitors, right? Competition is the best thing there is," Harbaugh told reporters following the addition of Perez. "Competitors welcome. I thought Easton (Stick) wasn't really having any competition, enough competition at the position he was at. And the only way to make someone better is, you know, get competition in there. Message to Max (Duggan) and Casey (Bauman). We gotta step up the game. And we liked the workout Luis had and what he's been able to accomplish in his career, and his story."
Bauman never got a chance to play in the game after Stick, Duggan, and Perez each had reps in the preseason debut.
"Easton's starting the game. Somewhere around a quarter and a half," Harbaugh said. "20 to 30 plays, that's what's in my mind. Max will come in, then we'll be able to get Casey and Luis in there as well. It was their best practice today."
Of the three quarterbacks to see action on Saturday, Perez played the best, throwing for 61 yards.
It appears that Bauman missed the mark and the Chargers likely wanted to give Perez more reps following his performance against the Seahawks.
Olatoke was an undrafted rookie from Ohio State. Following a spring tryout, the Chargers signed the 23-year-old.
He was signed by the Chargers through the NFL International Player Pathway Program. The wideout was born in Lagos, Nigeria but spent the majority of his childhood in Scotland.
Olatoke was a former track athlete for the Buckeyes. His first experience playing football came in college when he joined a club team at Ohio State. In one of his contests, he caught a 65-yard touchdown.