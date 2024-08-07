Chargers News: Colin Cowherd Believes Jim Harbaugh Punishment, 'Means Nothing'
As Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh moves back to the National Football League, his past at Michigan University can't help but try and follow him.
According to a statement released from the NCAA Media Center on Wednesday, August 7, Harbaugh is receiving a four-year show-cause order, which contains a one-season suspension. This is in response to Harbaugh allegedly violating "recruiting and inducement rules, [engaging] in unethical conduct, [failing] to promote an atmosphere of compliance, and [violating] head coach responsibility obligations."
"During the show-cause order, Harbaugh would be barred from all athletically related activities, including team travel, practice, video study, recruiting and team meetings, at any NCAA school that employed him," the statement reads. "Additionally, if hired during the show-cause order, Harbaugh would be suspended for 100 percent of the first season of employment. The results of those contests during Harbaugh's suspension would not count toward his career coaching record."
Basically, Harbaugh is banned from his first season of coaching and cannot participate in most coaching responsibilities from 2024-2028.
However, this only applies to any NCAA school that Harbaugh could potentially coach at. This basically means nothing since he has signed a five-year contract with the Chargers starting in 2024. Basically, the NCAA has done nothing that will directly affect Harbaugh in the long term.
This sentiment is shared by Fox Sports personality Colin Cowherd, who lambasted the NCAA on his show, The Herd with Colin Cowherd.
"By the way, the NCAA, feeling the heat as people like me were making fun of them the last couple of days with this nonsense about Jim Harbaugh," Cowherd said. "The NCAA has always been reactionary, today, handing out a four-year show-cause against Jim Harbaugh for unethical content. It means nothing 'cause Harbaugh's never going back to college football. And the other stuff's just ticky-tack."
"He's not the Department of Internal Affairs director at Michigan, he's a football coach. He's got 85 players, 20 people staffed, 18 people training. You don't know every single thing that's going on."
"I just think the stuff's so ticky-tack and nonsensical," Cowherd continued. "The toothless, no-bite NCAA. This means nothing 'cause Harbaugh's never gonna go back to college. He got out at the right time."
Harbaugh still denies the allegations as well as his involvement in the University of Michigan sign-stealing scandal. Still, it doesn't seem like any punishment will follow him into the NFL.
More Chargers: Paul Finebaum Takes Massive Shot at Jim Harbaugh Over NCAA Allegations Response