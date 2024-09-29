Chargers QB Justin Herbert Active for Sunday's Showdown With Chiefs Despite Injury
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert will start Sunday's Week 4 matchup, despite dealing with an ankle injury over the last few weeks.
On Friday, it was reported that Herbert's ankle had healed up nicely over the course of the week. With a new regime in place, the Chargers were hoping to challenge division rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs.
Herbert playing doesn't seem like the smartest move. Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt both won't be playing on Sunday. Slater is dealing with a pectoral injury. The rookie tackle is dealing with an MCL sprain.
With both of his tackles missing, pass protection could be an issue Sunday. Herbert could risk further injury or re-aggravating his ankle injury.
It's a risky decision to start Herbert, especially since the Chargers head into a bye week. If he sat out Sunday's divisional matchup, he would have two weeks to recover.
The Chargers are scheduled to play 13 straight weeks after the bye, which means it's imperative that all starters are fully healed by Week 6.
Nevertheless, Herbert is determined to play. Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh believes the depth of the roster will keep the matchup competitive.
"I played the game and also coached it. I never went into a game as a player or a coach where I didn't have confidence and belief in the next man up," Harbaugh said via the team transcript.
"I went into a lot of those games as the starter and it never felt like we were going nine against 11 or 10 against 11," Harbaugh continued. "I knew we were going in 11 against 11 with teammates that were more than capable of doing the job.
"There were times when I was a backup going in and I was more than capable," Harbaugh added. "It was my opportunity to show I belonged on this great stage of being a National Football League Player."
The Chargers haven't beaten the Chiefs at home since 2013, but Harbaugh is known for beating the odds. Although the Los Angeles squad is short-handed, Chargers fans shouldn't count them out just yet.
"It's just understanding that they're a championship-caliber team and it's almost like they find ways to win games," Khalil Mack said. "It's a great challenge for us."
"It's our job to knock challenges like this down. And what better way to do it than at home on Sunday against the Chiefs?"