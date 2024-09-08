Chargers Release Inactive Players for Week 1
The Los Angeles Chargers released the list of inactive players ahead of Sunday's season opener.
Taylor Heinicke, Tarheeb Still, Kimani Vidal, Jordan McFadden, Brenden Rice, and Justin Eboigbe were all listed as inactive players for Week 1.
Heinicke was designated as the emergency third quarterback. The backup quarterback was acquired in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons at the end of August. He stands behind Justin Herbert and Easton Stick on the depth chart.
The latest news means Stick remains the primary backup for the Chargers. Heinicke is a veteran quarterback who has played in 38 games and started 29 of those contests. He's thrown for 6,635 career yards with 39 touchdowns and 28 interceptions.
The Chargers hoped the 31-year-old would bolster the quarterback depth. After Herbert missed two weeks of training camp with a plantar fascia injury in his right foot, it was evident that the backup quarterbacks were missing the mark.
Despite Stick's regression in the preseason, the Chargers have stuck with the North Dakota State alum as the No. 2 quarterback.
"I don't think we're in a position to be comfortable," head coach Jim Harbaugh said via the team's transcript. "I don't think anybody on the offensive side of the ball would be happy with that."
A total of four draft picks won't be playing against the Las Vegas Raiders. Still, a rookie cornerback was listed as questionable ahead of the season opener due to a hip injury. It's not a surprise he won't be suiting up for the Chargers.
Rice won't make his NFL debut on Sunday. He made significant progress throughout camp and made several splash plays, however, it seems he wasn't able to cement himself as a complementary piece of the offense just yet. The former Trojan is the son of Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, so there's a high possibility he will make his debut sooner rather than later.
The Chargers are short D.J. Chark, one of their primary receivers, but the team will likely lean on Joshua Palmer, Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston.
Vidal was expected to join Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins in the backfield, but he won't be doing so at least in Week 1. He was projected to handle a few of the third-down duties for the Chargers as he beat out Isaiah Spiller for a roster spot in Los Angeles.
The Las Vegas also released their inactives ahead of the matchup: Dylan Laube, Decamerion Richardson, Thomas Harper, Tommy Eichenbery, Jackson Powers-Johnson, and Ramel Keyton.