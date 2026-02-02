Is Chargers Rookie on Track to be Top 100 Player in 2026 with Mike McDaniel in Town?

Under the direction of Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz, the Los Angeles Chargers have enjoyed repeated rookie breakouts over the last two seasons.

It’s not exclusive to early-round picks, either. In 2024, of course fifth-overall pick Joe Alt panned out. So did second-rounder Ladd McConkey.

Perhaps more impressive was the duo finding breakout cornerbacks in the fifth round with Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart.

And in 2025? Fifth-round tight end Oronde Gadsden broke out in Justin Herbert’s offense, while sixth-round safety R.J. Mickens turned into a must-keep contributor.

Looking back at that 2025 class, there’s one big name who has yet to officially breakout…but experts see it happening soon.

Chargers’ Omarion Hampton set for breakout season?

When the Chargers drafted Omarion Hampton at No. 22 overall, it felt inevitable a breakout would be on the way. Running backs, after all, are pretty easy to project in the pros.

Injuries got in the way, though, as Hampton could only suit up for nine games.

It’s encouraging to see, though, that Sports Illustrated’s Gilberto Manzano has predicted that of the top 100 players in 2026, Hampton will chart 98th:

“Here’s my first dice roll of the list, but it’s really not that risky after standing next to Hampton at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere. He isn’t as big as Derrick Henry, at 6' 0", 220 pounds, but he has a similar build and skill set, and offers more versatility as a pass catcher. If Hampton (124 carries, 545 yards, four TDs) stays healthy after missing eight games as a rookie, he might make this ranking seem way too low a year from now.”

Hampton immediately looked the part, even when unexpectedly getting quick work in the wake of the Najee Harris injury. Extrapolating him to a full 17-game schedule, if not more, suggests major things.

Adding to this, the Chargers expect to have Alt and Rashawn Slater back on the edges of the line. They could upgrade all three interior spots this offseason, too. Oh, and Hampton will now be running from a Mike McDaniel-coordinated offense.

Given all that, on paper, perhaps No. 98 might be too low.

