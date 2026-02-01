Justin Herbert, Girlfriend Madison Beer Stun at First Public Offseason Appearance

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has gone from one of the most secretive personalities in the NFL to an outgoing guy who shows up at some of the biggest celebrity events on the planet.

Chargers fans have international musician Madison Beer to thank.

Herbert and Beer’s relationship first really went public last offseason. They popped up at outings such as MLB games and courtside at other events. The usual paparazzi shots between locations happened, too.

Now, the two just made the rounds at Pre-Grammy festivities.

Madison Beer and Justin Herbert stuns together at the Pre-Grammy Gala. pic.twitter.com/ejLndAVNn3 — Madison Beer News (@madisonchart) February 1, 2026

Madison Beer and Justin Herbert latest photos

Herbert and Beer hit the Clive Davis Pre-GRAMMY Gala over the weekend:

Madison Beer was joined by Chargers QB boyfriend Justin Herbert at the Clive Davis Pre-GRAMMY Gala, marking their first major public event together! 💘 pic.twitter.com/gsFC7iSWuy — ExtraTV (@extratv) February 1, 2026

More shots from the event:

New photos of @madisonbeer with @ddlovato , @adamlambert , and Justin Herbert at the Pre Grammy Gala pic.twitter.com/h3cXOIPtNJ — Madison Beer world news 𑣿 (@mebworldnews) February 1, 2026

One could presume that this shot, specifically, was pretty much how Herbert looked after he found out the Chargers were hiring Mike McDaniel to be his next offensive coordinator:

New photo of @madisonbeer with Justin Herbert at the Pre Grammy Gala pic.twitter.com/Y1dqAs4UFv — Madison Beer world news 𑣿 (@mebworldnews) February 1, 2026

Last October, Herbert and Beer popped up at Game 3 of the World Series in Los Angeles.

Herbert and Beer also used a mini-bye week in the middle of the season to kick back and take in a Los Angeles Lakers game courtside. That was the now-famous game in which Herbert heroically stopped an errant basketball from hitting Beer in the face.

Among the other notable appearances for the two, Herbert and Beer in their Halloween costumes at the Chargers’ holiday party was a big one.

For Chargers fans, this is just life with an outgoing star quarterback. It should provide another fun point of entertainment alongside the football stuff during the what would otherwise be quiet times of the offseason.

