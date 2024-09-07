Chargers Reveal CB Astante Samuel Jr's Status For Week 1
The Los Angeles Chargers are preparing for their Week 1 matchup against their division rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders. The Chargers are set to display their newly revamped team right out of the gate; however, they may not be truly healthy for Sunday's contest.
The Chargers released a status for starting cornerback Asante Samuel Jr., and it is not encouraging as we sit a day away from game time. The Chargers list Samuel Jr. as questionable.
Samuel Jr. has a shoulder injury and is listed as questionable for Week 1. He did not practice on Wednesday and Thursday; however, he was limited for Friday's practice.
The Chargers also listed cornerback Tarheeb Still as questionable with a hip injury and wide receiver D.J. Chark as out due to a hip injury.
Although Samuel Jr. is listed as questionable, there is hope that he is expected to pay on Sunday. The cornerback position has been a massive area of concern for the Bolts lately, especially as we lead up to the season. Samuel Jr. and Kristian Fulton make up for one of the more underwhelming outside cornerback pairings in the sport. However, with new defensive coordinator Jesse Minter at the helm, things are expected to be different in a good way.
Under the former regime, the Chargers' secondary was among the worst in the league in 2023. The Bolts' secondary couldn't stop a nosebleed, which led to their disastrous 2023 season. The Chargers have the personnel to be a talented group back there, and now, with the proper coaching, things could look bright for L.A.
Minter did wonders for the Michaogn Wolverines defense, and he has a chance to do the same with the Bolts at the professional level.
Samuel Jr. is coming off the best seasons of his career. In his third NFL season, he recorded 63 total tackles, one tackle for loss, two interceptions, which he returned for eight yards, and 13 passes defended in 17 games and 16 starts.
The 24-year-old was selected by the Chargers with the No. 47 overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The former Florida State Seminole has all the talent in the world, and now, with the coaching on his side, we could see an even better season for the Florida native.
The Chargers will look to show the football world they are no longer the laughing stock many believe they are.
