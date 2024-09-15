Chargers Shockingly Do Something For First Time Since 2012
The Jim Harbaugh era is off to a roaring start for the Los Angeles Chargers as the franchise begins their 2024-25 campaign 2-0 for the first time since 2012. This team looks like a completely different group from the one of years past as their identity has become one that prides itself on a strong running game, physicality, and a revitalized defense.
J.K. Dobbins has been the biggest story surrounding the Chargers great start to the season after he missed consecutive years with season-ending injuries. In 2021 Dobbins tore his ACL during his time with the Baltimore Ravens in a game against the Washington Commanders. He played two games in 2022 but ultimately had to shut it down after needing another surgery on his knee. 2023 was devastating when Dobbins tore his Achilles against the Houston Texans in week one.
After signing with the Chargers in the offseason, Dobbins has looked like one of the best backs in football through two games as he has rushed for 266 yards, and two touchdowns, on only 26 carries. Dobbins has been easily the best redemption story in sports so far and has significantly aligned himself into a position to win the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year award.
Harbaugh's arrival in Los Angeles has looked like the fix that the Chargers needed after spending the last three seasons with one of the NFL's most deficient rushing offenses and lackluster defenses. Despite their first two matchups being against two teams who are likely to be picked in the top 10 of the 2025 NFL draft the Carolina Panthers and Las Vegas Raiders, this team has looked transformed based on first impressions.
Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter has this Chargers' defense playing with a different attitude compared to recent memory. The Pro Bowl duo of Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa looked electric in their first two weeks as offensive lines have been unable to contain the two of them. With Derwin James J.r. commanding the secondary if the defensive line can remain healthy, the Chargers could find themselves right in the thick of the AFC West title race.
Justin Herbert has looked good so far in this new-look Chargers offense as he plays behind a retooled offensive line that features talented tackles Joe Alt and ReShawn Slater. Herbert threw two touchdown passes to Quinton Johnston which could be the confidence boost the 2023 first-round selection has needed after taking a lot of heat a year ago due to his issues with drops.
With the Chargers off to a fast start to the season, their week three matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers could be the perfect test to see if the team is the real deal.
More News: Chargers' J.K. Dobbins Follows Through on Promise In Dominant Performance Against Panthers