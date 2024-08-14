Chargers Sign Former Atlanta Falcons TE
The Los Angeles Chargers have signed former Atlanta Falcons tight end Tucker Fisk, the team announced Wednesday.
Fisk signed with the Chargers after two years with the Falcons. The 6-foot-4 tight end went undrafted in 2022 and signed with the Falcons on a futures/reserve contract with the team in 2023. Fisk appeared in his first NFL game during Week 7 of the 2023 season and was signed to the active roster in December of that same season.
This is the second former Falcon the Chargers have signed. The Chargers also signed wide receiver Isaiah Wooden this week after Wooden spent time with the Falcons this offseason. In addition, the Chargers have recently signed linebacker Shaq Quarterman, outside linebacker Savion Jackson, and quarterback Luis Perez since the start of camp while waiving cornerback Chris Wilcox, fullback Ben Mason, quarterback Casey Bauman, and wide receiver Praise Olatoke.
Fisk appeared in six games for the Falcons last season, catching one pass for nine yards during the Falcons' 9-7 loss to the Carolina Panthers. The Falcons ended up releasing Fisk this past May.
Prior to his NFL career, Fisk played college football at Stanford University from 2018-2021. Fisk attended Stanford from 2017-2021, where he played both tight end and defensive end for the Cardinal. Over his collegiate career, Fisk caught just nine passes for 64 yards and one touchdown. On defense, Fisk racked up 15 total tackles and two sacks over his career.
Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh holds connections to Stanford, as he was previously the head coach for the Cardinal from 2007-10.
Fisk joins a tight end room featuring free agent signings Hayden Hurst and Will Dissly, along with Donald Parham Jr., Stone Smartt, Zach Heins, and Luke Benson. Hurst, who signed a one-year deal with the Chargers over the offseason, has not returned to the team since he was hit hard during the Chargers' first preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks.
