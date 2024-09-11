Chargers Sign Former Chiefs CB to Practice Squad
The Los Angeles Chargers have signed cornerback Dicaprio Bootle to their practice squad, the team announced Wednesday on X.
Bootle joins the Chargers' practice squad after he was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 27. The Chargers are scheduled to play the Panthers this weekend for their second game of the season.
Bootle originally signed with the Panthers in Sep 2023, signing to their practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster on Oct. 11 and appeared in eight games for the Panthers during the 2023 season. He recorded 14 total tackles and two pass deflections for the Panthers before he was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 22.
The 26-year-old began his career with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he signed after going undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft. During his two seasons spent with the Chiefs, Bootle went switched between the active roster and practice squad. He appeared in three games for the Chiefs in 2021, recording eight total tackles. He played in four games the following season, notching three total tackles. Bootle was part of the Chiefs' Super Bowl winning team over the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Chiefs released Bootle in Aug. 2023, leading to him signing with the Panthers weeks later.
Prior to entering the NFL, Bootle was a top recruit at his position coming out of high school. He selected Nebraska and spent five years with the team. Bootle redshirted his first season, working on Nebraska's scout team.
He made his debut for the Huskers in 2017, appearing in 12 games with 15 total tackles and one tackle for loss. He became a full-time starter over his final three seasons of college and recorded 25 tackles, five pass deflections, and one interception during his senior season. He was a team captain during his final season at Nebraska as well.
Now, Bootle has joined the division rival of the team he began his career with. Bootle will begin on the practice squad, where the Chargers had a spot open. Since Bootle is on the practice squad, he is unlikely to play against his former team in the Panthers this weekend. The Chargers will also face the Chiefs twice this season.
More Chargers:
Jim Harbaugh Believes He's Lucky To Be Around 'Winning' Chargers Culture
Sidelines Reactions To Khalil Mack's Fumble Recovery Show Culture Change in Chargers