Sidelines Reactions To Khalil Mack's Fumble Recovery Show Culture Change in Chargers
After winning their first game of the 2024 NFL Season, the Los Angeles Chargers already feel like a different team.
While there are many factors that resulted in their victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, the main difference seems to be a change in culture at Los Angeles.
As the new head coach, Jim Harbaugh has sought to establish a more physical and connected team than in previous years. And if the reports from Eric Smith of Chargers.com are to be believed, he has already succeeded in doing that.
"It shows that we're a physical team. We're a connected team," linebacker Daiyan Henley said. "And we don't back down to nobody. We don't care what your mindset or mentality is as a team, we're going to show you what ours is every time we're out there."
"The culture's already here," Harbaugh said. "Me and all the new guys, we stepped into it. We're the lucky ones. The culture here is work."
This tougher culture was definitely seen on defense. The Chargers recorded four sacks, an interception, and forced two fumbles.
Linebacker Khalil Mack was a particular standout, recording three tackles, 1.5 sacks, a pass deflection, and a fumble recovery for 22 yards.
Still, Mack was frustrated that his fumble recovery didn't result in a touchdown. Despite the touchdown not happening, the entire team was put on notice by Mack's oustanding play, including Coach Harbaugh.
"Khalil got it and he was like a wrecking ball as a runner," Harbaugh said.
"I was trying to take it to the crib," Mack said. "I don't know how I got caught by a lineman. That was bad. I got a couple boos from my teammates on the sideline. But a play we needed."
In the end, the new Chargers defense kept the Raiders offense to only 296 yards and five third-down conversions in 14 attempts.
Meanwhile, the Chargers ended the game with 316 yards, including the first touchdown for rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey.
"It's a good feeling," McConkey said. "Any time you get in the end zone, it's hard to get into the end zone so don't take any of those for granted. Coming out with the win made it that much more special."
In the end, quarterback Justin Herbert recognized that Chargers offense and defense operated with a synergy that was different from previous seasons with Los Angeles.
"The past couple years, maybe we'd go three-and-out and punt the ball and things go a different way," Herbert said. "To be able to drive the ball down like that and put it in the end zone, and then have the defense come up with a big stop, it was awesome to see."
Hopefully, these "new" Chargers will continue to find success when they face the Carolina Panthers next week.
