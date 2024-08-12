Chargers Signs Former Eagles Linebacker
The Los Angeles Chargers signed linebacker Shaquille Quarterman on Monday, following his release from the Philadelphia Eagles, as reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The Eagles signed Quarterman to a one-year deal on Aug. 5, but the linebacker was cut a week later. His contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars expired in the offseason.
Quarterman was a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Jaguars selected him as the 140th overall pick. As a rookie, the linebacker played in 12 games, recording six tackles. He played most of his snaps on special teams during his first year in the league.
Quarterman played a depth role in Jacksonville and competed in every game of the last three seasons. Throughout his NFL career, he's tallied 54 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one forced fumble.
In 2023, Quarterman recorded two tackles and played over half of his snaps on special teams. The Chargers haven't revealed what type of role the linebacker will play in Los Angeles.
If Quarterman were to play some snaps for the special teams unit, he would join a group that has been transformed under the guidance of Ryan Ficken, Chargers Special Teams Coordinator.
The unit had a strong performance in Saturday's matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. There were several big plays from the unit, including a 58-yard field goal from Cameron Dicker. It was a career-high long kick for Dicker.
The punt coverage unit allowed just 11 return yards through eight punts from JK Scott. Seattle returned just five of Scott's punts including a return that was a minus-2-yard loss.
Los Angeles head coach Jim Harbaugh also said the special teams unit played "winning football" on Saturday.
Quarterman joins a linebacker room that features Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, Tuli Tuipulotu, Junior Colson, Bud Dupree, Denzel Perryman, and Chris Rumph.
Rumph suffered an injury in the preseason opener against the Seahawks on Saturday. Rumph's injury hasn't been disclosed but it's worth noting that the linebacker was in the middle of fighting for a spot on the Chargers' final roster.
It was crucial for Rumph to have a standout performance on Saturday in order to aid his efforts in securing a spot on the roster, but the inopportune injury almost ensures his time with the Chargers is likely over.
The latest addition of Quarterman to the team is hopefully one of many in light of the recent 16-3 loss to Seattle.