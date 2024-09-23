Chargers Star Derwin James Jr Suspended One Game Without Pay
The Los Angeles Chargers dropped an important matchup to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3, as the team fell 20-10. To make matters worse, the team lost Justin Herbert, Joe Alt, Joey Bosa, and Rashawn Slater to injury.
Now, to add to the multiple starters who are presumably going to be sidelined for Week 4, safety Derwin James Jr. has been suspended one game without pay.
Accoridng to Ian Rapoport, " #Chargers star Derwin James Jr. has been suspended without pay for one game for repeated violations of playing rules intended to protect the health and safety of players, including during this Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers."
Apparently, James repeatedly violated playing rules intended to uphold player safety and has been hit with a one-game suspension for these violations.
According to a release that was sent to James via NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan:
“During the third quarter of Sunday’s Chargers-Steelers game you were involved in a play that the League considers a serious violation of the playing rules. The video of the play shows that you lowered your head and made forcible contact to Steelers tight end, Pat Freiermuth. You had an unobstructed path to your opponent and the illegal contact could have been avoided. Your continued disregard for NFL playing rules will not be tolerated. Substantial penalties are warranted when players violate the rules intended to protect player safety on a repeated basis, particularly when the violations carry with them a significant risk of injury to an opposing player.”
Longtime NFL insider Tom Pelissero showcased a video of the hit that James delivered on Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth.
The NFL take player safety very seriously, and the above hit was enough for the league to notify James that hits like this using the helmet will not be tolerated.
As a result of the hit and multiple infractions that were viewed, James will not be able to join the Chargers' active roster until Sep. 30, which is the day after the team takes on the Kansas City Chiefs.
James' suspension comes at the wrong time, as the Chargers are already dealing with injuries to multiple key position players.
When the team faces the Chiefs, they will be down Alt, James, and Herbert. Though there is no timetable on the severity of the injuries to Slater and Bosa, both might also be out for Week 4.