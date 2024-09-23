Chargers' Joe Alt Suffers Significant Knee Injury, Will Miss Time
Los Angeles Chargers rookie offensive tackle Joe Alt sustained a sprained MCL during Sunday's 20-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He is expected to miss some time due to the injury, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Alt exited the loss to the Steelers during the fourth quarter and was seen limping off the field. He was attended to by the team's trainers.
Alt is expected to miss the Chargers' upcoming divisional matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday. The Chargers will then have their bye week, giving Alt extra time before they decide if he will be able to play against the Denver Broncos in Week 6.
The Chargers saw their two offensive tackles both leave Sunday's game early due to injury. Before Alt came out of the game, left tackle Rashawn Slater exited because of a strained pec. The injuries were a major blow to the Chargers, who struggled to protect the quarterback and block in the run game when Slater left.
Los Angeles allowed five sacks combined to quarterbacks Justin Herbert and Taylor Heinicke, with the sacks in the second half preventing the Chargers from trying to come back during the game. The Chargers also recorded their worst run performance of the season — albeit against a tough Steelers run defense — finishing with 61 total yards on the ground.
The Chargers drafted Alt with the No. 5 overall pick in April to help fortify their offensive line. Alt won the starting job at right tackle and helped the team finish with dominant rushing performances in Weeks 1 and 2. They allowed just one sack in each of the first two games of the season. Alt's performance in Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders was especially impressive, as he held his ground against Raiders' star pass rusher Maxx Crosby.
Unfortunately for the Chargers', these were not the only injuries the team endured during the loss. Herbert, already playing with a high ankle sprain, came out of the game limping in the third quarter. The Chargers are unsure if he will be able to play against the Chiefs. Additionally, edge rusher Joey Bosa exited the game early because of a hip injury.
