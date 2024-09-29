Chargers Star Embracing Tough Challenge of Taking on 'Championship-Caliber' Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers veteran linebacker Khalil Mack is eager to take on their Week 4 opponent.
The Chargers have a 2-1 record. The squad has played fairly mediocre teams in the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Carolina Panthers, and the Las Vegas Raiders. However, the Chargers face the best of the AFC West in the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
It's certainly the biggest test of the season so far for the Chargers. The only downside is the team is pretty banged up on both sides of the ball.
Some notable starters that won't be playing in the divisional matchup include Rashawn Slater, Joe Alt, and Joey Bosa.
The Chargers will be facing an undefeated team short-handed, but Los Angeles is determined to compete.
"Going into the bye with a win, that would be huge for us," Mack said via the team transcript. "Especially with where we're at and getting guys healthy, that would be huge for us."
"It's just understanding that they're a championship-caliber team and it's almost like they find ways to win games," Khalil Mack added. "It's a great challenge for us."
With Slater and Alt out, the Chargers will use a new-look offensive line. The offensive line could likely feature Jamaree Salyer at left tackle, Zion Johnson at left guard, Bradley Bozeman at center, Sam Mustipher at right guard, and Trey Pipkins at right tackle.
Salyer said the Chargers believe in the depth of their roster for their biggest matchup of the season.
"We don't feel like we're underdogs," Salyer said. "We accept the challenge and know they're a good team."
"This is the National Football League, Whether we have guys out there who are our typical starters are not, everybody on this team is a professional and are that caliber of player."
"It's the next guy up," Salyer added. "Our plan is to get to 3-1 no matter who's on the field and who we're going against. We're trying to get to 3-1."
The Chargers are determined to compete Sunday against the best of the NFL.
Patrick Mahomes is still the greatest quarterback in the league. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been somewhat of a non-factor this season, but that could very well change Sunday.
Kansas City wide receiver Rashee Rice has been a reliable target for Mahomes this year.
Chiefs running back Isaiah Pacheco is on injured reserve with a broken fibula. Despite missing their best player in the backfield, the Kansas City squad has been untouchable to start the season.