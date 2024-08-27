Chargers Star Justin Herbert Given Less Than Ideal Top-100 Ranking
The Los Angeles Chargers have made a multitude of changes since the 2023-2024 season.
It seems that almost the entire staff has changed with a new general manager in Joe Hortiz, a new head coach in Jim Harbaugh, a new offensive coordinator in Greg Roman, and a new defensive coordinator in Jesse Minter.
But no matter what happens, one important piece remains consistent that has been around for four seasons now: star quarterback Justin Herbert.
After a record-breaking debut season, Herbert has become the face of the Chargers, recording three consecutive seasons with more than 4,000 passing yards. He would have easily reached four if he didn't end last season early due to injury.
Needless to say, Herbert is recognized by many as one of the best quarterbacks in the league, making it somewhat surprising that he was only ranked 28th in ESPN's list predicting the Top 100 players of the 2024 season.
"For the first time in his career, Herbert should have a dominant rushing attack," said Kris Rhim of EPSN. "The Chargers have ranked in the bottom half of the league for his first four seasons, making this offense predictable and overly reliant on passing."
"Since entering the league in 2020, Herbert has averaged 277.8 passing YPG (only Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes have averaged more over that span). The Chargers drafted Joe Alt with the fifth pick and added RBs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards to establish a feared rushing offense and make life easier for Herbert."
Rhim also noted that Herbert, when not under pressure, threw a 17-1 touchdown ratio last season. This was the best in the NFL.
Herbert was beaten by six other quarterbacks: Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys (No. 27), C.J. Stroud of the Houston Texans (No. 15), Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals (No. 13), Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills (No. 5), Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens (No. 2), and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs (No. 1).
For 2024, ESPN projects that Herbert will throw for 3,559 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions while rushing for 257 yards and two touchdowns.
While there are factors that could be working against Herbert, like a new offense without wide receiver Keenan Allen and coming off of surgery, this year seems like the beginning of a resurgence for Los Angeles.
If things go well, don't be surprised to see Herbert and the Chargers winning a Super Bowl in the near future.
