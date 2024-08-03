Chargers' Starting OL Injured at Practice, Replacements Tried Out
The 2024 season is meant to be a rebuilding year for the Los Angeles Chargers, with new head coach Jim Harbaugh seeking to help the organization rise from the ashes of a disastrous 5-12 season.
A great way to see how a team has been improving is in training camp. While Los Angeles has a stacked edge rusher group and impressive performances from running back Gus Edwards, the Chargers have also been marred by multiple injuries, one of which happened on the offensive line.
According to a report from Daniel Popper of The Athletic, starting offensive lineman Trey Pipkins III left practice with a trainer during the 11-on-11 two-minute drill.
After joining the Chargers in the 2019 NFL Draft, Pipkins became the starting right tackle in 2022, starting in 14 games. In 2023, he signed a three-year extension with Los Angeles and caught a pass for a two-point conversion against the Tennessee Titans.
The Chargers tried out multiple offensive line groupings after Pipkins left practice. The first grouping included Rashawn Slater at left tackle, Zion Johnson a left guard, Brenden Jaimes at center, Bradley Bozeman at right guard, and rookie Joe Alt at right tackle. The second grouping was largely the same, swapping Jaimes and Bozeman at center and right guard.
Jamaree Salyer, who was drafted by the Chargers in 2022, was also meant to start on the offensive line. However, he has missed the past three practices after being rolled up on in an 11-on-11.
Unfortunately, Pipkins wasn't the only injury story coming out of the Chargers' training camp. Rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey left practice with an undisclosed injury and quarterback Justin Herbert has been out with a foot injury.
Multiple other players were missing from practice on Friday, August 2, including receiver Quentin Johnston, rookie running back Kimani Vidal, rookie linebacker Junior Colson, and receiver Leon Johnson. Meanwhile, tight end Donald Parham Jr. and linebacker Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste worked on the side. Four-time Pro Bowl linebacker Joey Bosa did not participate in team drills.
This season was supposed to mark a massive improvement for the Chargers organization. If Harbaugh wants to make these changes, he's going to need a full team to do it. Hopefully, Los Angeles will be able to make a full recovery in time for the beginning of the NFL season.
