Chargers News: NFL Insider Explains Why Joey Bosa Has Been 'Forgotten'
Los Angeles Chargers defensive linebacker Joey Bosa shared in July that people outside of the Chargers had forgotten him. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero explained the reason was because he hasn't played much in the last two years.
"Only 14 games in the past two seasons, a lot of people forget," Pelissero told Eric Smith of Chargers.com. "He agrees to take a pay cut in March ... so this is a big year for him. But anytime a guy [misses time] for two seasons, the public, fans, the league ... they don't know what version of him you're going to get. Does he have the flamethrower he once did? He said he has a new drive and motivation and wants to prove something."
Last season, Bosa sprained his right foot in Week 11 against the Packers. He was forced to miss the remainder of the year. In 2022, the defensive star missed four months due after sustaining a groin injury.
Overall, injuries have sidelined Bosa over the last two years which have been detrimental to his impact on the field.
"I'm pretty confident in myself that my best years are still ahead of me," Bosa said via the team's transcript. "I think I still have a few more years of my physical prime left, so I think that combined with my experience and all the things I've been through, can really help me hopefully reach that next level.
I feel confident about how I'm feeling physically. I think I've been not forgotten, not around here, but maybe some people have forgotten the player I can be. I've always enjoyed proving people wrong, whoever that is. Obviously, that's not the main driver, but I have felt a bit more motivation this offseason to really get back and make a big impact."
On Thursday, Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter shared his thoughts on the talented duo the team has in Bosa and Khalil Mack.
"Just great guys that love to compete, want to do everything right, that want to win every rep," Minter said. "We just have to do a really good job of getting them to the game and getting them healthy, ready, pushing each other in practice but also taking care of each other. It's a great place to start, to have the type of talent that we have there."
Bosa understands the impact this season can have on his career which might serve as his motivation to perform well each game. It's out of his hands whether he sustains an injury, but he can certainly make a strong comeback campaign this year.
More Chargers: How L.A.'s Easton Stick is Doing as Starter With Justin Herbert Hurt