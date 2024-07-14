Chargers Still Need Help In Secondary Heading Into Season
As the Los Angeles Chargers get ready for the new 2024 season, they still have a few weaknesses along the roster. It has been a summer of change for the Bolts but one that has the team feeling strongly about their chances this season.
Los Angeles has transformed the roster to be made in a mold of how head coach Jim Harbaugh wants to do things. His teams are normally strong on defense and rely on the running game to build out the offensive attack.
One of the biggest issues on the Bolts comes from the defense. Daniel Popper of The Athletic still sees a need for help in the secondary as the season gets going soon.
"Tackling at outside corner. Samuel and Fulton are both sub-par tacklers. A defense can sometimes hide one poor tackler on the outside. It is nearly impossible to hide two. I could see this weakness popping up periodically when offenses try to attack the Chargers on the edge. This was a big issue for the Chargers in 2022."
Teams can never have enough bodies for the secondary, especially when it comes to withstanding injuries. Since both Asante Samuel Jr. and Kristian Fulton aren't great tacklers, the Bolts may want to consider adding in more help.
There is still time for the Chargers to make some additions to the roster before training camp starts. But in all likelihood, the team wants to see what it has before any changes are made to the roster.
