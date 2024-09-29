Chargers Surpringly Lead Chiefs at Halftime, Can LA Pull Off Massive Upset?
The Los Angeles Chargers are leading 10-7 at the half in their Week 4 divisional matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The first half included an interception from Kristian Fulton and rookie Ladd McConkey scoring the first touchdown of the game.
Fulton's pick was the second turnover against the Chiefs. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes overthrew a pass to tight end Travis Kelce which allowed Fulton to swoop in.
The cornerback returned the interception for 29 yards before he fumbled the ball. Initially, the referees ruled that Chiefs offensive lineman Chris Humphrey secured the ball. After a review of the play, the referees determined that AJ Finley touched the ball while out of bounds, which kept the ball in the Chargers' possession.
This article will be updated...