Chargers vs Chiefs Takeaways: LA's Offense Struggles Heavily as They Drop to 2-2
The Los Angeles Chargers endured their second straight loss of the season in a 17-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, their 11th straight home loss to the Chiefs. Against a divisional opponent, the Chargers came up short, and now after starting the season 2-0, the Chargers have dropped two straight.
Here are the top three takeaways from Sunday's loss.
Offensive Struggles Offsets Strong Defensive Game
Coming out with a win against the two-time reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs was always going to be an uphill battle for the Chargers, especially with the number of key injuries to the team. Still, the Chargers defense put them in position to pull off the upset.
After the Chargers offense scored a touchdown, Chargers cornerback Kristian Fulton came up with a critical interception of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Chargers managed to score a field goal off the short field, but could not capitalize with a touchdown.
Following that field goal, the Chargers would not score again. For the second straight week, the Chargers got off to a solid start offensively in the first quarter, only to fail to score the rest of the game.
This was especially disappointing since the Chargers' defense held the Chiefs to just 10 points all the way until the second half of the fourth quarter when the Chiefs scored a second touchdown to secure the win. For the defense to hold the Chiefs offense off that long despite the absence of Joey Bosa and Derwin James was a massive accomplishment, but the offense could not take advantage, and cost them the game.
Offensive Penalties Set Chargers Back
The Chargers offense also struggled to score because of multiple offensive penalties. The Chargers committed nine total penalties during the game, including at least seven on offense. While the penalties went for just 51 yards, they continued to put the Chargers' offense in unfavorable down and distances. Early in the game, these penalties kept the Chargers from driving further down the field and gave the Chiefs a better field position.
After the amount of defensive penalties committed a week ago, the Chargers simply have to play with more discipline to avoid these unnecessary losses.
Offensive Line Struggles to Protect Herbert Late in the Game
It was never going to be easy for the Chargers to protect an injured Herbert without starting offensive tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt, and the offensive line's lack of success proved to be another difference in the game. While the Chargers tried to score in the fourth quarter, Herbert faced significant pressure from the Chiefs. The Chiefs pressured Herbert on the majority of his dropbacks, causing Herbert to go just 1-5 in the fourth quarter, per Kris Rhim of ESPN.
