Former 49ers Star Expects Chargers to Experience Similar Success to SF Under Jim Harbaugh
The Los Angeles Chargers already appear to be a completely different team than they were a year ago.
Not only did they start with a 2-1 record, but there has been a more significant focus on defense and running the ball.
This is largely in part to new Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has brought a new attitude and culture to Los Angeles. And according to former San Francisco 49ers star Vernon Davis, that's not surprising at all.
“Yeah, I think Harbaugh, that’s just how he’s wired," Davis said, per Noah Camras of LA Sports Report. "He has a unique ability to be able to turn any team around."
"We’ve seen it over and over; you go back to Stanford to San Francisco and to Michigan. He’s done it on multiple occasions. It’s a gift, and I strongly believe he’ll do the same thing with the Los Angeles Chargers. If it doesn’t happen now, it’s going to happen eventually.”
He's not wrong. Harbaugh has proven time and time again that he is the right coach to take a team and turn their fortunes around.
Harbaugh first did this with the University of San Diego, where he started coaching the Toreros to a 7-4 record. The next year, he led them to an improved 11-1 record and the 2005 Pioneer Football League championship. He repeated that feat again in 2005.
Harbaugh then found himself at Stanford where he helped the Cardinals improve from 4-8 in 2007 to 12-1 in 2010 when they won the Orange Bowl.
The 49ers were Harbaugh's next stop, who hired him in 2011 after finishing with a 6-10 record. In his first season with the team, Harbaugh led San Francisco to a 13-3 record and an appearance in the NFC Championship Game, which they lost to the New York Giants.
In 2012, the 49ers finished with a record of 11-4-1 but were able to carry their success to Super Bowl XLVII. Unfortunately, San Francisco would lose to the Baltimore Ravens, coached by John Harbaugh, Jim's brother.
Harbaugh brought the 49ers back to the NFC Championship Game in 2013 after finishing with a 12-4 record. They wound up losing to the Seattle Seahawks.
In 2014, the 49ers' record would drop to 8-8, meaning they wouldn't go to the playoffs for the first time in Harbaugh's tenure.
Harbaugh next found himself with the Michigan Wolverines, where he would eventually lead the team to the CFP National Championship in 2023.
This success would lead to Harbaugh returning to the NFL with the Chargers. Now, only time will tell if he will find continued success in Los Angeles.
