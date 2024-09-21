Charger Report

Chargers vs Steelers: Biggest Fantasy Football Players to Watch For

John Robinson

Aug 10, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
In this story:

With a number of headlines surrounding the week three showdown between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Pittsburgh Steelers, fantasy owners may be in for a treat as there are a few players who could have a massive game statistically. Here are the three biggest players to watch for in this highly anticipated showdown between AFC foes.

1. The Chargers Defense

Sep 15, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa (97) sacks Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) as linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (45) looks on in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

After it was announced that Pittsburgh's starting right tackle Troy Fauntanu will be out indefinitely with a knee injury the Chargers' defense could be a unit worth starting in week three. The Steelers' offensive line is without three of their five starters after they have all suffered significant injuries early in the season. Under the new scheme provided by coordinator Jesse Minter, this defense has looked significantly improved from what they were in years prior. The star-studded Los Angeles defensive line that features the duo of Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa could give Steelers' quarterback Justin Fields fits in the pocket if they can consistently pressure him. In a game that looks to be a low-scoring affair, the Chargers' defense could make enough plays that fantasy owners could see a double-digit performance from this group.

2. Quentin Johnston

Sep 15, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Ladd McConkey (15) during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Quentin Johnston redemption season has gotten off to an optimistic start after the former first-round selection went off in the week for two touchdown catches against the Carolina Panthers. Matchups against the Raiders and Panthers are not going to overly impress fans, however, confidence is key for a young player like Johnston. Despite the former TCU receiver struggling with drops a season ago, it was a positive sight to witness Justin Herbert give his pass-catcher a chance to make plays to start the season. Coming off the best game of his budding career, Johnston could be in for his highest reception game so far this season as the Chargers will have to mix in the passing attack more if they want to upset the Steelers.

3. J.K. Dobbins

Sep 15, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins (27) flips into the end zone ahead of Carolina Panthers safety Jordan Fuller (20) and safety Xavier Woods (25) for a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The emergence of J.K. Dobbins has been one of the best stories in all of football. The former Baltimore Raven who dealt with some season-ending injuries over the last three years has broken out over the last two weeks, putting himself in a position to be a front-runner for the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award. The Chargers' first back-to-back 100-yard game rusher since Melvin Gordon has been this offense's most electric playmaker. The former Ohio State standout has done a lot of damage despite not having a game where he has had at least 20 carries.

