Chargers Waive Tight End to Make Room for Linebacker Signing
After a dismal 2023 season where they finished 5-12, the Los Angeles Chargers are set for a rebuild.
New head coach Jim Harbaugh is set to revitalize the offense, taking advantage of star quarterback Justin Herbert and new offensive tools like offensive tackle Joe Alt and wide receivers Ladd McConkey and Brendan Rice.
However, the Chargers still need to make major moves on defense. Last year, Los Angeles allowed 362.9 yards per game, 252.7 of which were through passing.
This made the Chargers the fifth-worst defense in the entire NFL. Fortunately, it looks like they're making moves to remedy this.
In his transition from the NCAA to the NFL, Harbaugh brought Jesse Minter, the defensive coordinator who helped him win the College Football Playoff National Championship. On top of this, the Chargers drafted defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe, cornerback Tarheeb Still, and cornerback Cam Hart.
Now, it looks like the Chargers are adding another defensive weapon to the fold.
According to a report from Daniel Popper of The Athletic, the Chargers have signed linebacker Shaquille Quarterman.
A defensive standout at Miami, Quarterman was named a starting linebacker his freshman season. In his four years at The U, Quarterman recorded 356 total tackles, 12.5 sacks, one interception, two forced fumbles, and five fumble recoveries. He was named second-team All-ACC once and first-team All-ACC twice.
Quarterman was selected with the 140th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. In four years with the Jaguars, Quarterman recorded 54 total tackles and one forced fumble.
This is coming at the cost of tight end/fullback Ben Mason, who the Chargers waived to sign Quarterman. Coached by Harbaugh at Michigan, Mason played two seasons as a fullback, one on the defensive line, and one as a tight end.
Offensively, Mason rushed for 87 yards and caught for 32 yards from the line of scrimmage throughout his college career. He scored a total of 10 touchdowns. Defensively, Mason recorded 14 total tackles.
Mason was selected 184th overall by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2021 NFL Draft. Throughout his career, he would serve on practice squads for the Ravens, the New England Patriots, and the Chicago Bears.
Mason made his NFL debut with the Ravens in Week 18 of the 2023-2024 season but was not signed to a reserve/future contract afterward. He signed a contract with the Chargers on April 2, 2024.
