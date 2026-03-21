Chargers Taking Care of Their Own Earns Them ‘Healthy’ Spot in PFF’s Power Rankings

There’s been a bit of déjà vu when it comes to the Los Angeles Chargers. In head coach Jim Harbaugh’s first two seasons, the team has finished with an 11-6 regular-season record each year, and earned a wild card berth in each campaign. The bad news is that the Bolts have been one-and-done come playoff time via ugly losses to the Houston Texans (32-12) and New England Patriots (16-3), respectively, in 2024 and 2025.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Los Angeles Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus has released his post free-agency NFL power rankings for 2026. Harbaugh’s club ranks a very-respectable eighth on the list. General manager Joe Hortiz and the organization apparently have a very sound philosophy and a lot of trust in their talent base.

“Despite ranking near the top of the league in available cap space leading up to free agency,” explained Cameron, “the Chargers weren’t major players in the market. They focused on retaining many of their key players, although edge defender Odafe Oweh departed in the process.”

Retaining veteran defender Khalil Mack was an excellent decision

Oct 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Khalil MacK (52) is introduced for the game against the Minnesota Vikings at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

One of those key performers was ageless defender Khalil Mack, who will enter his fifth season with the Bolts thanks to a one-year, $18 million deal. On the other hand, Oweh was a midseason acquisition via trade from the Ravens in 2025. He finished second on the team with 7.5 sacks in 12 games, and three more QB traps in the team’s playoff loss to the Pats. He’s now a member of the Washington Commanders via an incredulous four-year, $100 million deal.

Oct 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh sand middle linebacker Denzel Perryman (6) leave the field following the game against the Minnesota Vikings at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Besides Mack, Hortiz also brought back inside linebacker Denzel Perryman, reserve tackle Trey Pipkins, safety Tony Jefferson, and linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips—to name a few key performers from 2025. All told, Cameron has the No. 8 Bolts ranked ahead of their three AFC West rivals from Denver (12th), Kansas City (13th), and Las Vegas (29th). Health also played a big role in the Chargers’ spot in the PFF rankings.

Chargers added experienced performers to compliment their roster

Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Joe Alt (76) is carted off after an injury during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Their lofty placement on this list,” added Cameron, “stems from the overall strength of a roster expected to return numerous players who missed varying amounts of time last season, chief among them tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt. Los Angeles also added center Tyler Biadasz and re-signed Trevor Penning, so their glaring weakness, the offensive line, should be less so in 2026.”

It’s not as if the Chargers didn’t add some additional talent via free agency. Along with Biadasz, the newcomers include tight end Charlier Kolar, guard Cole Strange, fullback Alec Ingold, and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson. And keep in mind that Hortiz still has plenty of cap room at his disposal.

All told, it has been a very workmanlike offseason for the Chargers, and their efforts have not been ignored.